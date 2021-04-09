Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Down 1.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.85 and last traded at C$19.96. Approximately 69,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 85,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.54 million and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

