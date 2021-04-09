Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.18. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 1,600,064 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $98.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

