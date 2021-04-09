Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $334.90

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 334.90 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 333.30 ($4.35), with a volume of 408184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.40 ($4.29).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

