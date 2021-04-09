Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.