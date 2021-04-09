Brokerages Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post $454.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.00 million and the lowest is $452.09 million. UniFirst reported sales of $445.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $367,943. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $776,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in UniFirst by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,281,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.16. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $145.96 and a twelve month high of $258.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

