Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

