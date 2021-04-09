Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Euronav from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

