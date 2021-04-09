Celanese (NYSE:CE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.74.

Shares of CE stock opened at $150.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

