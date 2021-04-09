Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980.19 Million

Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $980.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $963.84 million and the highest is $999.27 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $383.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.20. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

