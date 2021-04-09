National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

