Raymond James Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$18.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALS. Laurentian lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ALS stock opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$17.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

