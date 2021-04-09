Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

