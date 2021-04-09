Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

