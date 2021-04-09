Zacks Investment Research Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure is a positive. The rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $209.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of -394.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $789,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $236,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 61.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

