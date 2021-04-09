MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $545.00 at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $574.89.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $531.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.75 and its 200 day moving average is $535.16. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $380.28 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

