Morgan Stanley Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $90.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.
Paychex stock opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.
In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
