Morgan Stanley Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $90.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex stock opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

