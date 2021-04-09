PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41.

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

