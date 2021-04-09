Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $215.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.