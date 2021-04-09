River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $211.51

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.51 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.86). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.82), with a volume of 9,144 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of £180.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

In related news, insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

