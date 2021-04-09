Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $556.73

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.73 ($7.27) and traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.58). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 573 ($7.49), with a volume of 166,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuit Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 68.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 556.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

