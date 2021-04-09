Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.48

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and traded as high as $32.09. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

