Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

