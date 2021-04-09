SVB Leerink Boosts Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target to $49.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SBTX opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $63.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.27.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.