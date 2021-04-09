Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

