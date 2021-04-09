SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $62.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $62.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $56.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.