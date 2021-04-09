The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311,416 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

