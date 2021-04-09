Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,312.09.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,222.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.79, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,186.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,122.19. Shopify has a one year low of $413.00 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $175,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

