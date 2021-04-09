Barclays Lowers Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.18.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $4,606,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,307,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

