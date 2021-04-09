Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

