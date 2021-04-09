Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last quarter.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

