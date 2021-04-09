Cameco Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,764,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

