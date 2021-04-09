Financial Contrast: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) vs. Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DarioHealth alerts:

22.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DarioHealth and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cardiovascular Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Cardiovascular Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 40.02 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -2.48 Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.19 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -46.09

DarioHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -337.55% -120.46% -95.45% Cardiovascular Systems -10.12% -11.43% -8.36%

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers DarioEngage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications; and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy, hospitals, and distributors; and through online. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.