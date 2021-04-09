Critical Contrast: NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.94% 28.73% 20.16%

18.3% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeoMagic and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2 0 6 0 2.50

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.79%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 18.48 $11.83 billion $3.39 36.41

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

