Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Suzuki Motor Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.41. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

