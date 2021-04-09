RTL Group’s (RGLXY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RTL Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RTL Group stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

