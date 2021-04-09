The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.