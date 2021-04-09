Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

