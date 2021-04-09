ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ITOCY stock opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

