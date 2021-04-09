H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

