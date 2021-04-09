Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.88.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

