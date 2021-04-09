Head-To-Head Review: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MOGU and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% Nielsen -2.38% 22.28% 3.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and Nielsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 1.55 -$314.04 million N/A N/A Nielsen $6.50 billion 1.41 -$415.00 million $1.69 15.11

MOGU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MOGU and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nielsen 0 3 6 0 2.67

MOGU presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. Nielsen has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Nielsen.

Summary

Nielsen beats MOGU on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

