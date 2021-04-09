Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.63

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.63 and traded as high as C$33.83. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$33.76, with a volume of 2,620,737 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm has a market cap of C$22.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

