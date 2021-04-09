Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.93 ($0.04). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 763,865 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £5.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.20.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

