WANdisco (LON:WAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $466.56

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 466.56 ($6.10) and traded as high as GBX 476 ($6.22). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 462 ($6.04), with a volume of 101,012 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 466.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 466.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.52.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

