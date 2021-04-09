Zacks Investment Research Upgrades West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

WJRYY opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $69.34.

