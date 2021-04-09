Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $8.25 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

SPGYF opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

