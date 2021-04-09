Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

SAGE opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,045,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

