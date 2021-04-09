Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.
CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.
CAS stock opened at C$14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
