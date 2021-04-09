Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.

CAS stock opened at C$14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

