Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to “Buy”

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Topcon has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

