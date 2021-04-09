Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,271,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,552,000 after acquiring an additional 151,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,358,000 after buying an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

