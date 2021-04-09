FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Atmos Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atmos Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

ATO opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $111.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

